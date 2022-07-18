Ratos Q2 Operating Profit Tops Consensus Expectations; Sales Slightly Below
(PLX AI) – Ratos Q2 EBIT SEK 925 million vs. estimate SEK 918 million.Q2 EPS SEK 1.83Q2 sales SEK 8,420 million vs. estimate SEK 8,450 millionQ2 EBITDA SEK 1,239 millionQ2 EBITA SEK 963 million
