GAM Holding to Report H1 Underlying Pretax Loss After Taking Impairment Charge
(PLX AI) – GAM Holding to recognise a non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets.GAM Holding sees reduction in the Group’s expected IFRS results for first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021GAM Holding to report an …
- (PLX AI) – GAM Holding to recognise a non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets.
- GAM Holding sees reduction in the Group’s expected IFRS results for first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021
- GAM Holding to report an underlying loss before tax of approximately CHF 15 million compared to a CHF 0.8 million profit for the first half of 2021
