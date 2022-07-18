checkAd

Fingerprint Cards Q2 Results Much Worse Than Expected, with Operating Loss

(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q2 revenue SEK 228.1 million vs. estimate SEK 353 million.Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -0.03Q2 gross margin 31.1%Q2 EBIT SEK -12.2 million vs. estimate SEK 28 millionQ2 EBITDA SEK 6.5 million vs. estimate SEK 53 million

  • (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q2 revenue SEK 228.1 million vs. estimate SEK 353 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -0.03
  • Q2 gross margin 31.1%
  • Q2 EBIT SEK -12.2 million vs. estimate SEK 28 million
  • Q2 EBITDA SEK 6.5 million vs. estimate SEK 53 million
