(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q2 revenue SEK 228.1 million vs. estimate SEK 353 million.Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -0.03Q2 gross margin 31.1%Q2 EBIT SEK -12.2 million vs. estimate SEK 28 millionQ2 EBITDA SEK 6.5 million vs. estimate SEK 53 million

Fingerprint Cards Q2 Results Much Worse Than Expected, with Operating Loss

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer