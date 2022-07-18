Topdanmark Share Weakness Is Buying Opportunity, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Topdanmark's recent share price weakness is a buying opportunity, analysts at Nordea said. Price target DKK 435Topdanmark will be successful in raising prices, as all insurers have ambitious profitability targets, Nordea saidThe sale of …
- Price target DKK 435
- Topdanmark will be successful in raising prices, as all insurers have ambitious profitability targets, Nordea said
- The sale of the Life business could close in Q3 and may lead to a DKK 3.75 billion special dividend, which is above Topdanmark's DKK 3 billion guidance, the analysts said
