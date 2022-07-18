Solvay Says to Raise FY Guidance on 2Q Sales of EUR3.4B-EUR3.5B
(PLX AI) – Solvay to raise full year 2022 guidance when it publishes its second quarter resultsSolvay expects to report net sales of around €3.4 to 3.5 billion and underlying EBITDA of €855 to €865 million for the second quarter of 2022Solvay …
