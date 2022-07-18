checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,700-2,900 million, up from DKK 2,300-2,500 million previously.Outlook FY EBITDA loss between DKK 100 million and DKK 300 million (previously a loss between DKK 400 and 600 million)Announced today …

  • (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,700-2,900 million, up from DKK 2,300-2,500 million previously.
  • Outlook FY EBITDA loss between DKK 100 million and DKK 300 million (previously a loss between DKK 400 and 600 million)
  • Announced today the signing of a number of supply contracts with undisclosed countries for the Company’s smallpox vaccine with the aim to ensure sufficient supply to meet the requirements for vaccinating individuals at risk for monkeypox in the short to medium term
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,700-2,900 million, up from DKK 2,300-2,500 million previously.Outlook FY EBITDA loss between DKK 100 million and DKK 300 million (previously a loss between DKK 400 and 600 million)Announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Topdanmark Share Weakness Is Buying Opportunity, Nordea Says
Nordea Q2 EPS EUR 0.28 as Business Activity Remains High; Starts EUR 1.5 Billion Buyback
Mowi Q2 Operational EBIT Tops Expectations
DFDS Raises FY Outlook After Strong Q2 With Passenger Earnings Recovery
Solvay Says to Raise FY Guidance on 2Q Sales of EUR3.4B-EUR3.5B
GAM Holding to Report H1 Underlying Pretax Loss After Taking Impairment Charge
Fingerprint Cards Q2 Results Much Worse Than Expected, with Operating Loss
Ratos Q2 Operating Profit Tops Consensus Expectations; Sales Slightly Below
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts
Bong Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 35 Million
Titel
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
Bavarian Nordic Raises Guidance Again After U.S. Orders Another 2.5 Million Monkeypox Vaccines
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets 35 Vectron Locomotive Order
Commerzbank Q3 Results Hit by EUR 210-290 Million Polish Credit Holiday
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Electrolyser Contract in Australia
Royal Unibrew Buys Amsterdam Brewery for DKK 300 Million
Lufthansa Welcomes Capacity Reduction at Frankfurt Airport
Dormakaba and Schüco Enter into Strategic Partnership
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 877 Million
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023