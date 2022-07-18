Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,700-2,900 million, up from DKK 2,300-2,500 million previously.Outlook FY EBITDA loss between DKK 100 million and DKK 300 million (previously a loss between DKK 400 and 600 million)Announced today …
- Announced today the signing of a number of supply contracts with undisclosed countries for the Company’s smallpox vaccine with the aim to ensure sufficient supply to meet the requirements for vaccinating individuals at risk for monkeypox in the short to medium term
