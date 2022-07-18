(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,700-2,900 million, up from DKK 2,300-2,500 million previously.Outlook FY EBITDA loss between DKK 100 million and DKK 300 million (previously a loss between DKK 400 and 600 million)Announced today …

Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts

