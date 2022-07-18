Bank of America Q2 Net Income Tops Estimates

(PLX AI) – Bank of America Q2 net income USD 6,200 million vs. estimate USD 6,070 million.Q2 EPS USD 0.73 vs. estimate USD 0.75Net interest income up $2.2 billion, or 22%, to $12.4 billion, driven by higher interest rates, lower premium amortization …

