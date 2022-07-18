Medimap Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - CEO Thomas Jankowski intends to expand

company's global reach



ap.ca%2F&a=Medimap has officially named Thomas Jankowski as the company's new

chief executive officer replacing Blake Adam, the company's founder and former

CEO, who has joined Medimap's board of directors.



Mr. Jankowski is an innovative digital marketing executive with extensive

management and hands-on experience in technology, fintech and media verticals.

He has founded four startups with a tenured track at top Fortune 500 companies.

Mr. Jankowski possesses a mindset that's entrepreneurial in agility and

enterprise-scale in vision and intends to use his experience to help Medimap

continue to grow across Canada and beyond, including adding more healthcare

providers to its digital platform so people can access the care they need, when

they need it.



