Medimap Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - CEO Thomas Jankowski intends to expand
company's global reach
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3593891-1&h=1409218808&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmedim
ap.ca%2F&a=Medimap has officially named Thomas Jankowski as the company's new
chief executive officer replacing Blake Adam, the company's founder and former
CEO, who has joined Medimap's board of directors.
Mr. Jankowski is an innovative digital marketing executive with extensive
management and hands-on experience in technology, fintech and media verticals.
He has founded four startups with a tenured track at top Fortune 500 companies.
Mr. Jankowski possesses a mindset that's entrepreneurial in agility and
enterprise-scale in vision and intends to use his experience to help Medimap
continue to grow across Canada and beyond, including adding more healthcare
providers to its digital platform so people can access the care they need, when
they need it.
company's global reach
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3593891-1&h=1409218808&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmedim
ap.ca%2F&a=Medimap has officially named Thomas Jankowski as the company's new
chief executive officer replacing Blake Adam, the company's founder and former
CEO, who has joined Medimap's board of directors.
Mr. Jankowski is an innovative digital marketing executive with extensive
management and hands-on experience in technology, fintech and media verticals.
He has founded four startups with a tenured track at top Fortune 500 companies.
Mr. Jankowski possesses a mindset that's entrepreneurial in agility and
enterprise-scale in vision and intends to use his experience to help Medimap
continue to grow across Canada and beyond, including adding more healthcare
providers to its digital platform so people can access the care they need, when
they need it.
"I am thrilled to join Medimap as its new Chief Executive Officer," said
Jankowski. "Medimap's mission is to make healthcare more convenient and
accessible by harnessing the power of technology. As CEO I intend to continue
working closely with walk-in clinics across Canada, while simultaneously
expanding our global reach and adding new healthcare providers to our platform,
such as physiotherapists, chiropractors, optometrists, dieticians, mental health
providers, naturopaths, and dentists."
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3593891-1&h=1409218808&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmedim
ap.ca%2F&a=Medimap is already used by thousands of walk-in medical clinics
across Canada to publish their wait times online and intends to expand its
presence globally. In a couple clicks, people can find up-to-date wait times at
walk-in medical clinics near them and last minute appointments with a wide
variety of different healthcare providers.
mailto:pr@medimap.ca
About Medimap:
Medimap's mission is to make healthcare more convenient and accessible for
patients. Our platform is used by thousands of walk-in medical clinics across
Canada to publish their wait times online, making it easy for patients to find
the care they need when they need it. In a couple clicks, you can find
up-to-date wait times at walk-in medical clinics near you and last minute
appointments with a wide variety of different healthcare providers such as
physiotherapists, chiropractors, optometrists, dieticians, mental health
providers, naturopaths, and dentists. Medimap is currently used by over 70
percent of walk-in medical clinics across Canada, with operations in British
Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia.
Media Contact:
Paul Clarke
Media relations
250-212-9471
pr@medimap.caPhoto -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859634/Medimap_Medimap_Announces_New_Chief_Exe
cutive_Officer.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859635/Medimap_Medimap_Announces_New_Chief_Exe
cutive_Officer.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164330/5275375
OTS: Medimap Systems Inc.
Jankowski. "Medimap's mission is to make healthcare more convenient and
accessible by harnessing the power of technology. As CEO I intend to continue
working closely with walk-in clinics across Canada, while simultaneously
expanding our global reach and adding new healthcare providers to our platform,
such as physiotherapists, chiropractors, optometrists, dieticians, mental health
providers, naturopaths, and dentists."
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3593891-1&h=1409218808&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmedim
ap.ca%2F&a=Medimap is already used by thousands of walk-in medical clinics
across Canada to publish their wait times online and intends to expand its
presence globally. In a couple clicks, people can find up-to-date wait times at
walk-in medical clinics near them and last minute appointments with a wide
variety of different healthcare providers.
mailto:pr@medimap.ca
About Medimap:
Medimap's mission is to make healthcare more convenient and accessible for
patients. Our platform is used by thousands of walk-in medical clinics across
Canada to publish their wait times online, making it easy for patients to find
the care they need when they need it. In a couple clicks, you can find
up-to-date wait times at walk-in medical clinics near you and last minute
appointments with a wide variety of different healthcare providers such as
physiotherapists, chiropractors, optometrists, dieticians, mental health
providers, naturopaths, and dentists. Medimap is currently used by over 70
percent of walk-in medical clinics across Canada, with operations in British
Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia.
Media Contact:
Paul Clarke
Media relations
250-212-9471
pr@medimap.caPhoto -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859634/Medimap_Medimap_Announces_New_Chief_Exe
cutive_Officer.jpg
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1859635/Medimap_Medimap_Announces_New_Chief_Exe
cutive_Officer.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164330/5275375
OTS: Medimap Systems Inc.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 31 | 0 |