Swedbank 2Q Earnings Top Estimates
(PLX AI) – Q2 net commission income SEK 3,551 million vs. estimate SEK 3,588 millionQ2 net interest income SEK 7,113 million vs. estimate SEK 6,950 millionQ2 EPS SEK 4.18 vs. estimate SEK 4.15Q2 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3% vs. estimate 18.5%Q2 net …
- (PLX AI) – Q2 net commission income SEK 3,551 million vs. estimate SEK 3,588 million
- Q2 net interest income SEK 7,113 million vs. estimate SEK 6,950 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 4.18 vs. estimate SEK 4.15
- Q2 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3% vs. estimate 18.5%
- Q2 net income SEK 4,710 million vs. estimate SEK 4,656 million
