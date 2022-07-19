checkAd

Swedbank 2Q Earnings Top Estimates

(PLX AI) – Q2 net commission income SEK 3,551 million vs. estimate SEK 3,588 millionQ2 net interest income SEK 7,113 million vs. estimate SEK 6,950 millionQ2 EPS SEK 4.18 vs. estimate SEK 4.15Q2 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3% vs. estimate 18.5%Q2 net …

  • (PLX AI) – Q2 net commission income SEK 3,551 million vs. estimate SEK 3,588 million
  • Q2 net interest income SEK 7,113 million vs. estimate SEK 6,950 million
  • Q2 EPS SEK 4.18 vs. estimate SEK 4.15
  • Q2 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3% vs. estimate 18.5%
  • Q2 net income SEK 4,710 million vs. estimate SEK 4,656 million
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Swedbank 2Q Earnings Top Estimates (PLX AI) – Q2 net commission income SEK 3,551 million vs. estimate SEK 3,588 millionQ2 net interest income SEK 7,113 million vs. estimate SEK 6,950 millionQ2 EPS SEK 4.18 vs. estimate SEK 4.15Q2 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3% vs. estimate 18.5%Q2 net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bank of America Q2 Net Income Tops Estimates
DFDS Raises FY Outlook After Strong Q2 With Passenger Earnings Recovery
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After More Monkeypox Vaccine Contracts
Solvay Says to Raise FY Guidance on 2Q Sales of EUR3.4B-EUR3.5B
Bong Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 35 Million
Elkem Q2 EPS NOK 4.67 vs. Estimate NOK 3.93
NCC Q2 EBIT SEK 474 Million vs. Estimate SEK 554 Million
Telenor Q2 Adjusted EBITDA NOK 12,501 Million vs. Estimate NOK 12,200 Million
Novartis Q2 EPS Lags Analysts Estimates
Swedbank 2Q Earnings Top Estimates
Titel
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
Bavarian Nordic Raises Guidance Again After U.S. Orders Another 2.5 Million Monkeypox Vaccines
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Electrolyser Contract in Australia
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets 35 Vectron Locomotive Order
Commerzbank Q3 Results Hit by EUR 210-290 Million Polish Credit Holiday
Royal Unibrew Buys Amsterdam Brewery for DKK 300 Million
Lufthansa Welcomes Capacity Reduction at Frankfurt Airport
Dormakaba and Schüco Enter into Strategic Partnership
Lufthansa Posts Q2 EUR 2 Billion Adj. Free Cash Flow as Revenue Much Higher Than Expected
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023