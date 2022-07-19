Volvo 2Q Sales, Earnings Top Analyst Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 13,700 million vs. estimate SEK 12,525 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 11.6% vs. estimate 11.6%
- Q2 EPS SEK 5.14 vs. estimate SEK 4.52
- Q2 revenue SEK 118,900 million vs. estimate SEK 108,100 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 13,745 million vs. estimate SEK 12,525 million
- Volvo Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
