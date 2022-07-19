checkAd

Assa Abloy 2Q Earnings Top Estimates as Demand Stays Strong

(PLX AI) – Q2 sales SEK 29,466 million vs. estimate SEK 28,432 millionQ2 EPS SEK 2.84 vs. estimate SEK 2.73Q2 EBIT SEK 4,406 million vs. estimate SEK 4,292 millionQ2 net income SEK 3,156 million vs. estimate SEK 3,037 millionQ2 organic growth 13% …

  • (PLX AI) – Q2 sales SEK 29,466 million vs. estimate SEK 28,432 million
  • Q2 EPS SEK 2.84 vs. estimate SEK 2.73
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 4,406 million vs. estimate SEK 4,292 million
  • Q2 net income SEK 3,156 million vs. estimate SEK 3,037 million
  • Q2 organic growth 13% vs. estimate 10.3%

Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
