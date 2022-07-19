R-Biopharm starts commercialization of the fully automated RIDA®UNITY system for real-time PCR in molecular diagnostic laboratories (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) - As a fully integrated solution, the new and completely

automated RIDA®UNITY system combines sample extraction, PCR setup, real-time PCR

and result evaluation in a common workflow. The biotechnology company R-Biopharm

AG announced today that it has received the CE mark and will begin selling the

new, fully automated RIDA®UNITY system for molecular detection of infectious

diseases throughout Europe.



"With the RIDA®UNITY system, R-Biopharm is purposefully taking the path from a

provider of individual solutions to a system provider in the field of molecular

diagnostics," stated Christian Dreher, CEO of R-Biopharm. "We are very happy to

make this system solution available to all molecular biology laboratories

throughout Europe."





Unique combination of different toolsThe RIDA®UNITY system combines the various steps in the analysis of patientsamples into an integrated workflow - nucleic acid extraction, PCR setup,subsequent real-time PCR and the evaluation of the results run fullyautomatically without user intervention. The ready-to-use RIDA®UNITY reagentssignificantly reduce the preparation times in the laboratory. The RIDA®UNITYUniversal Extraction Kit allows the universal extraction of nucleic acids fromboth gastrointestinal and respiratory patient samples in a common workflow andwas specifically developed and optimized by R-Biopharm. Up to six differentRIDA®UNITY PCR assays can now be individually combined and processed.The software especially developed for the RIDA®UNITY system supports the userwith its simple and intuitive operation - from loading the required consumablesand positioning the PCR reagents on the deck up to evaluating the final results.The RIDA®UNITY system supports molecular diagnostic laboratories with itsflexibility in dealing with quickly changing requirements and thus noticeablyfacilitates everyday work in the laboratory."Today we can finally present the result of an incredible effort of diverseteams and many colleagues both from internal as well as external sources," saysDr. Lena Kastl, Vice President Clinical Diagnostics at R-Biopharm. "R-Biopharm'smany years of product development and manufacturing expertise and the productivecooperation with various partners made the roll-out of this new moleculardiagnostic platform possible. Thanks to its efficient, intuitive and universalapplication options, RIDA®UNITY will significantly support and improve workflowand capacities in the laboratories in the future."The RIDA®UNITY System, the RIDA®UNITY Universal Extraction Kit and theRIDA®UNITY Bacterial Stool Panel are now available for sale throughout Europe.Further assays for gastrointestinal and respiratory pathogens will follow in thecoming months.https://r-biopharm.com/about-us/Contact:Simone FeilerHead of Corporate Brand Communicationhttps://r-biopharm.comhttps://r-biopharm.com/contact/https://r-biopharm.com/news-press/download-gallery/R-Biopharm AGAn der neuen Bergstraße 1764297 DarmstadtGermanyPhone: +49 61 51 - 81 02-538Email: mailto:s.feiler@r-biopharm.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129757/5276225OTS: R-Biopharm AG