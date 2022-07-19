checkAd

R-Biopharm starts commercialization of the fully automated RIDA®UNITY system for real-time PCR in molecular diagnostic laboratories (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) - As a fully integrated solution, the new and completely
automated RIDA®UNITY system combines sample extraction, PCR setup, real-time PCR
and result evaluation in a common workflow. The biotechnology company R-Biopharm
AG announced today that it has received the CE mark and will begin selling the
new, fully automated RIDA®UNITY system for molecular detection of infectious
diseases throughout Europe.

"With the RIDA®UNITY system, R-Biopharm is purposefully taking the path from a
provider of individual solutions to a system provider in the field of molecular
diagnostics," stated Christian Dreher, CEO of R-Biopharm. "We are very happy to
make this system solution available to all molecular biology laboratories
throughout Europe."

Unique combination of different tools

The RIDA®UNITY system combines the various steps in the analysis of patient
samples into an integrated workflow - nucleic acid extraction, PCR setup,
subsequent real-time PCR and the evaluation of the results run fully
automatically without user intervention. The ready-to-use RIDA®UNITY reagents
significantly reduce the preparation times in the laboratory. The RIDA®UNITY
Universal Extraction Kit allows the universal extraction of nucleic acids from
both gastrointestinal and respiratory patient samples in a common workflow and
was specifically developed and optimized by R-Biopharm. Up to six different
RIDA®UNITY PCR assays can now be individually combined and processed.

The software especially developed for the RIDA®UNITY system supports the user
with its simple and intuitive operation - from loading the required consumables
and positioning the PCR reagents on the deck up to evaluating the final results.
The RIDA®UNITY system supports molecular diagnostic laboratories with its
flexibility in dealing with quickly changing requirements and thus noticeably
facilitates everyday work in the laboratory.

"Today we can finally present the result of an incredible effort of diverse
teams and many colleagues both from internal as well as external sources," says
Dr. Lena Kastl, Vice President Clinical Diagnostics at R-Biopharm. "R-Biopharm's
many years of product development and manufacturing expertise and the productive
cooperation with various partners made the roll-out of this new molecular
diagnostic platform possible. Thanks to its efficient, intuitive and universal
application options, RIDA®UNITY will significantly support and improve workflow
and capacities in the laboratories in the future."

The RIDA®UNITY System, the RIDA®UNITY Universal Extraction Kit and the
RIDA®UNITY Bacterial Stool Panel are now available for sale throughout Europe.
Further assays for gastrointestinal and respiratory pathogens will follow in the
coming months.

https://r-biopharm.com/about-us/

Contact:

Simone Feiler
Head of Corporate Brand Communication
https://r-biopharm.com
https://r-biopharm.com/contact/
https://r-biopharm.com/news-press/download-gallery/


R-Biopharm AG
An der neuen Bergstraße 17
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 61 51 - 81 02-538
Email: mailto:s.feiler@r-biopharm.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129757/5276225
OTS: R-Biopharm AG



