nShift to roll out its consumer order tracking app across the Nordics

Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - Post-purchase app slashes customer-service costs

and allows retailers to own the journey from purchase to delivery



nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management,

today announces the upcoming launch of its consumer order tracking app, known as

Mina Paket in Sweden, across all of the Nordics.





The nShift app consolidates information on a consumer's orders into a singleapp, regardless of the retailer or carrier used. Its easy delivery trackingallows customers to follow orders from the moment they're despatched to themoment they arrive at their front door, receiving push notifications at eachstage of their journey.Retailers and e-commerce sites will benefit from this consolidation of deliveryinformation. It will improve the customer experience overall. nShift data alsoshows that "where is my order?" calls drop significantly when a retailer'scustomers use the nShift app. This can reduce customer service costs by anaverage of 30%.By using the nShift app, retailers and e-commerce sites can offer a brandedexperience to their customers. They can add their logo, color scheme, andtypeface to all relevant tracking information within the nShift app. They canalso make unique offers to encourage repeat visits to their site.Notifications also include a link back to the retailer's site should a customerrequire help or information on returns. Furthermore, customers can give instantfeedback upon delivery, providing retailers with insight into their deliveryexperience and how it could be improved.Some 3.3m consumers have already downloaded the app. As a result, they receiveproactive tracking updates and an enhanced post-purchase experience. By engagingwith the app, the retailer can build greater brand loyalty and open up newmarketing opportunities at a time when their customers are most invested intheir brand." The nShift app is part of nShift's ever-evolving post-purchase suite of toolswhich will add value to online stores by helping them improve their customerjourney," says Sean Sherwin-Smith, post purchase product director at nShift. "Rather than handing a customer over to a carrier at the point of purchase, itallows retailers to stay with them throughout the whole journey, from sale todelivery - with the option to brand the experience if they choose."Integration with the nShift app is simple. Retailers who currently use nShiftproducts to produce shipments don't need to do anything at all, while others canautomatically import shipment data directly into the app."The nShift app offers convenience and control," says Erik Åslund, product owner