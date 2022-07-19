nShift to roll out its consumer order tracking app across the Nordics
Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - Post-purchase app slashes customer-service costs
and allows retailers to own the journey from purchase to delivery
nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management,
today announces the upcoming launch of its consumer order tracking app, known as
Mina Paket in Sweden, across all of the Nordics.
The nShift app consolidates information on a consumer's orders into a single
app, regardless of the retailer or carrier used. Its easy delivery tracking
allows customers to follow orders from the moment they're despatched to the
moment they arrive at their front door, receiving push notifications at each
stage of their journey.
Retailers and e-commerce sites will benefit from this consolidation of delivery
information. It will improve the customer experience overall. nShift data also
shows that "where is my order?" calls drop significantly when a retailer's
customers use the nShift app. This can reduce customer service costs by an
average of 30%.
By using the nShift app, retailers and e-commerce sites can offer a branded
experience to their customers. They can add their logo, color scheme, and
typeface to all relevant tracking information within the nShift app. They can
also make unique offers to encourage repeat visits to their site.
Notifications also include a link back to the retailer's site should a customer
require help or information on returns. Furthermore, customers can give instant
feedback upon delivery, providing retailers with insight into their delivery
experience and how it could be improved.
Some 3.3m consumers have already downloaded the app. As a result, they receive
proactive tracking updates and an enhanced post-purchase experience. By engaging
with the app, the retailer can build greater brand loyalty and open up new
marketing opportunities at a time when their customers are most invested in
their brand.
" The nShift app is part of nShift's ever-evolving post-purchase suite of tools
which will add value to online stores by helping them improve their customer
journey," says Sean Sherwin-Smith, post purchase product director at nShift. "
Rather than handing a customer over to a carrier at the point of purchase, it
allows retailers to stay with them throughout the whole journey, from sale to
delivery - with the option to brand the experience if they choose."
Integration with the nShift app is simple. Retailers who currently use nShift
products to produce shipments don't need to do anything at all, while others can
automatically import shipment data directly into the app.
"The nShift app offers convenience and control," says Erik Åslund, product owner
