Mindtree and Rubrik Partner to Launch a Unified Cyber-Recovery Platform

Warren, N.J. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree

(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, today announced that it has partnered with Rubrik

(https://www.rubrik.com/) , the Zero Trust Data Security(TM) Company, to launch

a unified cyber-recovery platform named MINDTREE VAULT

(https://www.mindtree.com/about/alliances/rubrik) .



The platform combines Mindtree's program management, cloud, data, and

cybersecurity capabilities, best practices, and accelerators, with Rubrik's data

resilience, data observability, and data recovery capabilities. It enables

organizations to work through the full scope of recovery, including assessment,

discovery, migration with ongoing management services, and pilots for

proof-of-concept projects. By empowering organizations to quickly shift to

data-driven models, ensure data is immutable, and enhance their ability to guard

against cyberattacks as well as swiftly recover from them, the platform delivers

a seamless experience and a key component of an organization's data security

posture.





"With cyberattacks and ransomware on the rise, the need for data security hasnever been more critical," said Ghazal Asif , VP, Global Channels and Alliancesat Rubrik. "Our partner ecosystem is the lifeblood of Rubrik and the valuepartners like Mindtree bring to customers is tremendous. We are thrilled to workwith Mindtree to help bring this unified cyber-recovery platform to life, as wecontinue to propel Rubrik's mission to secure the world's data.""Organizations are looking for speed and resiliency when dealing withcybersecurity risks in their digital transformation journeys," said Sriram K ,Executive Vice President and Service Lines Market Head for North America atMindtree. "Greater connectivity and new innovations being used by attackers meanan ever more critical need for faster, more modern approaches to data recoveryand protection. Our partnership with Rubrik will further strengthen our digitaltransformation offerings with enhanced data security and data protection, thusenabling customers to rapidly adopt new technology and realize theirtransformation goals."About MindtreeMindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services companythat enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitiveadvantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital andcloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to approximately 275 of theworld's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentallyresponsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability inbuilding long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 37,400 talented andentrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & ToubroGroup company - is consistently recognized among the best places to work.