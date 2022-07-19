checkAd

Mindtree and Rubrik Partner to Launch a Unified Cyber-Recovery Platform

Warren, N.J. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, today announced that it has partnered with Rubrik
(https://www.rubrik.com/) , the Zero Trust Data Security(TM) Company, to launch
a unified cyber-recovery platform named MINDTREE VAULT
(https://www.mindtree.com/about/alliances/rubrik) .

The platform combines Mindtree's program management, cloud, data, and
cybersecurity capabilities, best practices, and accelerators, with Rubrik's data
resilience, data observability, and data recovery capabilities. It enables
organizations to work through the full scope of recovery, including assessment,
discovery, migration with ongoing management services, and pilots for
proof-of-concept projects. By empowering organizations to quickly shift to
data-driven models, ensure data is immutable, and enhance their ability to guard
against cyberattacks as well as swiftly recover from them, the platform delivers
a seamless experience and a key component of an organization's data security
posture.

"With cyberattacks and ransomware on the rise, the need for data security has
never been more critical," said Ghazal Asif , VP, Global Channels and Alliances
at Rubrik. "Our partner ecosystem is the lifeblood of Rubrik and the value
partners like Mindtree bring to customers is tremendous. We are thrilled to work
with Mindtree to help bring this unified cyber-recovery platform to life, as we
continue to propel Rubrik's mission to secure the world's data."

"Organizations are looking for speed and resiliency when dealing with
cybersecurity risks in their digital transformation journeys," said Sriram K ,
Executive Vice President and Service Lines Market Head for North America at
Mindtree. "Greater connectivity and new innovations being used by attackers mean
an ever more critical need for faster, more modern approaches to data recovery
and protection. Our partnership with Rubrik will further strengthen our digital
transformation offerings with enhanced data security and data protection, thus
enabling customers to rapidly adopt new technology and realize their
transformation goals."

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company
that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive
advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and
cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to approximately 275 of the
world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,
technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,
accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally
responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in
building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 37,400 talented and
entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & Toubro
Group company - is consistently recognized among the best places to work.

For more, please visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd
(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .

For more information, contact: mailto:media@mindtree.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/mindtree-and-
rubrik-partner-to-launch-a-unified-cyber-recovery-platform-301588923.html

Contact:

+91-9886453043

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/5276466
OTS: Mindtree



