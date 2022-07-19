checkAd

Hasbro Q2 Revenue, Profit Beat Consensus Expectations

(PLX AI) – Hasbro Q2 revenue USD 1,339.2 million vs. estimate USD 1,373 million.Q2 adjusted operating profit USD 241 million vs. estimate USD 196 millionQ2 operating profit USD 219.1 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.02Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD …

  • (PLX AI) – Hasbro Q2 revenue USD 1,339.2 million vs. estimate USD 1,373 million.
  • Q2 adjusted operating profit USD 241 million vs. estimate USD 196 million
  • Q2 operating profit USD 219.1 million
  • Q2 EPS USD 1.02
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 0.94
