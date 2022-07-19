Hasbro Q2 Revenue, Profit Beat Consensus Expectations
Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 0.94
- (PLX AI) – Hasbro Q2 revenue USD 1,339.2 million vs. estimate USD 1,373 million.
- Q2 adjusted operating profit USD 241 million vs. estimate USD 196 million
- Q2 operating profit USD 219.1 million
- Q2 EPS USD 1.02
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 0.94
