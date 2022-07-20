Volvo Cars Earnings Top Estimates as Sales Fall Short
- (PLX AI) – Q2 revenue SEK 71,300 million vs. estimate SEK 74,700 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 10,800 million vs. estimate SEK 7,270 million
- Q2 EBIT margin 15.1% vs. estimate 9.7%
- Volvo Cars seeing a marked improvement in the stabilisation of its supply chain
- Volvo Cars expects its wholesale volumes for 2022 to be better than in 2021
