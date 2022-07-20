checkAd

Alfa Laval Predicts Lower 3Q Demand

  • (PLX AI) – Q2 orders SEK 14,400 million vs. estimate SEK 12,900 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 16.5% vs. estimate 15.7%
  • Q2 net income SEK 1,152 million vs. estimate SEK 1,172 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,959 million vs. estimate SEK 1,820 million
  • Q2 sales SEK 11,852 million vs. estimate SEK 11,610 million
  • Alfa Laval expects demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter
