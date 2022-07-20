Alfa Laval Predicts Lower 3Q Demand
(PLX AI) – Q2 orders SEK 14,400 million vs. estimate SEK 12,900 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA margin 16.5% vs. estimate 15.7%Q2 net income SEK 1,152 million vs. estimate SEK 1,172 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,959 million vs. estimate SEK 1,820 …
- Alfa Laval expects demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter
