SKF 2Q Earnings Trail Analyst Estimates; Keeps FY Sales Growth Outlook
(PLX AI) – Q2 revenue SEK 23,655 million vs. estimate SEK 22,600 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 1,581 million vs. estimate SEK 2,431 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,473 million vs. estimate SEK 2,716 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 10.5% vs. estimate 12%Outlook …
- (PLX AI) – Q2 revenue SEK 23,655 million vs. estimate SEK 22,600 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 1,581 million vs. estimate SEK 2,431 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,473 million vs. estimate SEK 2,716 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 10.5% vs. estimate 12%
- Outlook FY organic growth 4-8%
- Q2 pretax profit SEK 1,097 million vs. estimate SEK 2,290 million
- SKF expect high single-digit organic sales growth, with an expected recovery in Automotive demand in 3q yoy
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0