80 billion Euros lost to online fraud across physical and digital goods, and e-ticketing in 2021, reveals Fraugster's new Payment Intelligence Report

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , a payment
intelligence company which is the first player to offer compliance, chargeback
protection, risk management solutions and credit scoring via one AI platform and
one integration, today announced the publication of its first Payment
Intelligence Report 2022 (https://resources.fraugster.com/payment_intelligence_r
eport_2022?utm_source=Media&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=PIR) . This provides
insight into key Compliance, Fraud Risk and Revenue Uplift trends in the market.
Information from 60B data points and 80M individual transactions in 2021 were
analyzed by the Fraugster team. Findings highlight the latest fraud tactics
being deployed against Payment Service Providers (PSPs), Buy Now Pay Later
(BNPL) suppliers and Merchants in Travel, Physical and Digital Goods, challenges
and opportunities for BNPL players, chargeback trends, popular fraud types, PSD2
impacts, and future trends for 2022 and beyond.

Research highlights:

Fraud attack findings

- 109% Increase in Identity fraud
- 70% rise in Gift Card fraud
- 52% Increase in Account Takeover (ATO ) attacks

Checkout/Basket facts

- Average Order Value by Vertical: BNPL EUR146, Travel EUR580, Physical Goods:
EUR147, Digital Goods EUR20
- Preferred shopping times based on the number of orders

Sanction information

- Top sanctioned countries: Russia, Iran, Syria and North Korea
- Total AML fines in 2021 amounted to EUR 2.5B, with over 80 institutions being
fined.

Chargeback data

- 46% of the total chargebacks were filed within a span of 60 days
- 15% (pre-pandemic) to over 50% (pandemic peak) increase in angry chargebacks
- Average chargeback by value by vertical: Travel EUR 710, Gaming: EUR25,
Fashion: EUR220
- Total cost of chargeback to the merchant is 2.9x the value of chargebacks

BNPL snapshot

- Bad debts as a percentage of total outstanding debt for Credit Cards stood
only at 5.30% compared to an estimated 9.55% for Buy Now Pay Later providers.
- 62% growth of new user group adopting BNPL (18-24 age bracket)

3DS data

- 20-50% of a merchant's transaction flow is redirected to frictionless 3DS
- Decrease in Issuer declines post 3DS, compensates for customer drop-offs,
therefore, balancing overall acceptance rate.

Vertical quick dives

- Airlines lost over EUR6.5B to fraud in 2021, which is equivalent to the global
average cost of 24,000 flight tickets with fraud losses amounting to 1.5% of
total global airline revenue.
- Total direct fraud losses for digital goods (consisting of gaming, gambling
and gift cards) amounted to EUR3.58B in 2021, with over EUR13.72B worth of
genuine transactions lost due to false positives.
- Fashion had the highest percentage contribution to revenue i.e., 28%, followed
by home and living (22%), electronics (19%), food and personal care (18%) and
furniture (13%). Nearly EUR69.65 B from the total revenue for physical goods
was lost to fraud in 2021.

Christian Mangold, Fraugster CEO says "We are excited to publish the first
edition of our Payment Intelligence Report 2022. By researching our own data we
gleaned information about Compliance, Fraud Risk and Revenue Uplift that will
enable us to make adjustments where required to ensure that our merchants can
minimize fraud and maximize revenues."

To view the complete Payment Intelligence Report 2022, please click here (https:
//resources.fraugster.com/payment_intelligence_report_2022?utm_source=Media&utm_
medium=press&utm_campaign=PIR) .

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payments intelligence company that helps the
e-commerce ecosystem to minimize fraud and maximize revenue by making smarter
real-time business decisions. We help our customers solve multiple use cases by
giving them access to various, interoperable products via one integration.

Fraugster has developed one of the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions
on the market and is backed by some of Europe's most reputable deeptech
investors from Earlybird to Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures.
Further information can be found at https://www.fraugster.com/

For further information:

For further information please contact: Caroline Delvenne, pr@fraugster.com,
+49(0)30 555794810
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158576/5277208
OTS: Fraugster Services GmbH



