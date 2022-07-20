Kin + Carta CEO Schwan hands over leadership to Manthey

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- J Schwan is retiring as CEO of global digital transformation consultancy Kin +

Carta

- Board appoints Kelly Manthey, Group Chief Executive of Kin + Carta Americas,

to role

- Moves are effective from Kin + Carta year-end, 1 August



Kin + Carta (https://www.kinandcarta.com/) , the London Stock Exchange listed

digital transformation consultancy, announced today that CEO J Schwan

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/schwan/) is retiring from the role at the end of

July. He will be succeeded by Kelly Manthey

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/kellymanthey/) , Group Chief Executive of Kin +

Carta Americas, from 1st August 2022.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The changes also see Chris Kutsor, Kin + Carta's chief financial officer, takeon the additional role of chief operating officer. The rest of the leadershipgroup, consisting of chief strategy officer Richard Neish, and Europe groupchief executive David Tuck, remains in place.The moves are part of a planned succession strategy that sees the globalconsultancy build on its three-year transformation as the consultancy enters anambitious growth phase, profitably scaling both organically and throughacquisition.Manthey will take over from Schwan to ensure a seamless execution of the growthstrategy, using her operational expertise to drive global scale. She has been inthe business of digital transformation for 25 years, with a career that hasspanned every role in the business.Heading up Kin + Carta's Americas region, Manthey has been instrumental inbuilding a growth-minded business with a strong, diverse and progressiveculture. The region now accounts for 70% of Kin + Carta's revenue, growing from400 people when Manthey was appointed as Americas Group Chief Executive, to 1100today.She has led Kin + Carta's Americas business as it earned accolades includingFast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, Consulting Magazine's Best LargeFirms to Work For and Fortune Magazine's Best Places to Work. She has beenrecognised in The Consulting Report's Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services,Crain's Chicago Business Tech 50, and is an active advocate for inclusion,diversity and raising the visibility of women in the technology sector.Her career includes serving as CEO of Solstice, the agency Schwan founded in2001. Solstice was acquired by St Ives in 2015, and added to its diverseportfolio of digital marketing services agencies. Schwan took over as St IvesCEO in August 2018 and spearheaded its transformation into Kin + Carta,restructuring the legacy portfolio of businesses into a single firm with a