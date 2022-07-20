checkAd

Kin + Carta CEO Schwan hands over leadership to Manthey

- J Schwan is retiring as CEO of global digital transformation consultancy Kin +
Carta
- Board appoints Kelly Manthey, Group Chief Executive of Kin + Carta Americas,
to role
- Moves are effective from Kin + Carta year-end, 1 August

Kin + Carta (https://www.kinandcarta.com/) , the London Stock Exchange listed
digital transformation consultancy, announced today that CEO J Schwan
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/schwan/) is retiring from the role at the end of
July. He will be succeeded by Kelly Manthey
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/kellymanthey/) , Group Chief Executive of Kin +
Carta Americas, from 1st August 2022.

The changes also see Chris Kutsor, Kin + Carta's chief financial officer, take
on the additional role of chief operating officer. The rest of the leadership
group, consisting of chief strategy officer Richard Neish, and Europe group
chief executive David Tuck, remains in place.

The moves are part of a planned succession strategy that sees the global
consultancy build on its three-year transformation as the consultancy enters an
ambitious growth phase, profitably scaling both organically and through
acquisition.

Manthey will take over from Schwan to ensure a seamless execution of the growth
strategy, using her operational expertise to drive global scale. She has been in
the business of digital transformation for 25 years, with a career that has
spanned every role in the business.

Heading up Kin + Carta's Americas region, Manthey has been instrumental in
building a growth-minded business with a strong, diverse and progressive
culture. The region now accounts for 70% of Kin + Carta's revenue, growing from
400 people when Manthey was appointed as Americas Group Chief Executive, to 1100
today.

She has led Kin + Carta's Americas business as it earned accolades including
Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, Consulting Magazine's Best Large
Firms to Work For and Fortune Magazine's Best Places to Work. She has been
recognised in The Consulting Report's Top 25 Women Leaders in IT Services,
Crain's Chicago Business Tech 50, and is an active advocate for inclusion,
diversity and raising the visibility of women in the technology sector.

Her career includes serving as CEO of Solstice, the agency Schwan founded in
2001. Solstice was acquired by St Ives in 2015, and added to its diverse
portfolio of digital marketing services agencies. Schwan took over as St Ives
CEO in August 2018 and spearheaded its transformation into Kin + Carta,
restructuring the legacy portfolio of businesses into a single firm with a
