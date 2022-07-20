checkAd

FNZ acquires Swiss private banking technology company New Access to open up wealth together

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) -

- The acquisition represents a further investment by FNZ in the growing private
banking sector and will increase its presence in the cross-border wealth
centers of Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.
- New Access' award-winning private banking digital solutions and talent will
further enhance FNZ's transformational full service, end-to-end wealth
management platform.

FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has acquired New Access, a
specialized private banking technology firm primarily active in the markets of
Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. These markets are key to serving and
administering client wealth globally and will support FNZ in delivering on its
promise to open up wealth and serve the US$240 trillion global wealth market.

The strategic acquisition of New Access represents a further investment by FNZ
into the growing private banking and cross-border wealth sector after a number
of customer successes and the acquisition of the Swiss tech innovator Appway in
February 2022.

Private banks are under significant pressure to adapt and scale offerings to
their existing and new clients but are often constrained by legacy technology,
complex delivery models and new regulatory requirements. FNZ is transforming the
industry landscape with its full service, end-to-end wealth platform. Combining
cutting-edge technology, infrastructure and investment operations into a single
state-of-the-art platform, FNZ enables wealth managers to rapidly deliver
personalized services and innovative wealth products.

Today, FNZ administers more than US$1.5 trillion in client assets on its
platform for over 20 million clients worldwide and has created significant scale
efficiencies that are directly passed on to its customers.

"FNZ's success has always been based on understanding the needs of our customers
and providing them the solutions they need to grow their business. We are
excited that FNZ and New Access are coming together to provide private banks and
wealth managers with an unrivalled full service, end-to-end wealth management
platform that will help them deliver significant operational efficiencies and
improve the client experience." said Adrian Durham, CEO, FNZ Group.

"Both our companies have a shared vision to open-up wealth, empowering all
people to create wealth through personal investment, aligned with things they
care about the most, on their own terms. We are delighted to welcome the
talented New Access team into FNZ."
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  47   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

FNZ acquires Swiss private banking technology company New Access to open up wealth together - The acquisition represents a further investment by FNZ in the growing private banking sector and will increase its presence in the cross-border wealth centers of Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. - New Access' award-winning …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESR führt CryoBoost(TM) ein - das schnellste MagSafe Ladegerät für Handys im Einsatz
In eigener Sache: Die Zensus-Befragungen laufen erfolgreich
BECKY HILL ALS STAR DER ERSTEN UEFA-WOMEN'S EURO-ENDRUNDE DER FRAUEN, PRÄSENTIERT VON ...
Vor dem Börsengang: MariaDB gewinnt neue CFO und neues Vorstandsmitglied / Die Finanz- und Operations-Expertinnen ...
Helden gesucht: DQS und DGQ vergeben die Sustainability Heroes Awards 2022 / Bewerbungsstart für den ...
Nofar Energy setzt den Expansionskurs seiner globalen Operationen mit einem bedeutenden ...
Santander und die Formel 1® rufen Gründer weltweit dazu auf, nachhaltige Lösungen der ...
Tanken in Bayern und Bremen am teuersten / Autofahrer im Saarland tanken am günstigsten / ...
Prof. Dr. Ottmar Schneck zum Vorstandsvorsitzenden des Verbandes der Privaten Hochschulen e.V. ...
Lattice kündigt neues Vergütungsmanagement-Produkt an, das Transparenz in ...
Titel
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Dieselfahrer können nach Softwareupdate Ansprüche geltend machen (FOTO)
Versicherungs-Startup hepster startet Webshop für Österreich / Stärkerer Fokus auf ...
Erste große Wohnungsfirmen in Sachsen-Anhalt erhöhen massiv die Warmmieten
International Bank Executive Frank Morisano Joins Treliant as Senior Managing Director to Drive ...
Beschäftigte im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im Mai 2022: +0,7 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Zahl der Beschäftigten auch gegenüber dem Vormonat leicht ...
Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im Mai 2022: -2,1 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
Independent study finds CybelAngel, a global cybersecurity leader in reducing external attack ...
Erfolgreiche Zwischenbilanz nach zwei Monaten Zensus 2022: Knapp drei Viertel der Befragten haben bereits teilgenommen
Zahl der Ehescheidungen 2021 um 0,7 % gesunken
ESG-Ratings ignorieren Ukraine-Krieg und Sanktionen gegen Russland / In Russland aktive Unternehmen ...
Titel
Free digital business consulting: consultingcheck.com available now (FOTO)
PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario
New Report Details How to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 22% in Global Supply Chain by Adopting a ...
Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market
Greenpeace-Report zeigt Umweltrisiken durch australisches Erdgas-Projekt mit RWE-Beteiligung / 84 ...
Führungsnachfolge bei Mars: Grant F. Reid beschließt, die Leitung als CEO abzugeben, nachdem er fast ein Jahrzehnt lang ...
/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Vierter großer Leistungsvergleich bankunabhängiger Vermögensverwalter von CAPITAL und dem Münchner Institut für Vermögensaufbau: Elf Anbieter erreichten eine Top-Bewertung über alle Depot-Kategorien (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber