FNZ acquires Swiss private banking technology company New Access to open up wealth together

FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has acquired New Access, a

specialized private banking technology firm primarily active in the markets of

Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. These markets are key to serving and

administering client wealth globally and will support FNZ in delivering on its

promise to open up wealth and serve the US$240 trillion global wealth market.





The strategic acquisition of New Access represents a further investment by FNZinto the growing private banking and cross-border wealth sector after a numberof customer successes and the acquisition of the Swiss tech innovator Appway inFebruary 2022.Private banks are under significant pressure to adapt and scale offerings totheir existing and new clients but are often constrained by legacy technology,complex delivery models and new regulatory requirements. FNZ is transforming theindustry landscape with its full service, end-to-end wealth platform. Combiningcutting-edge technology, infrastructure and investment operations into a singlestate-of-the-art platform, FNZ enables wealth managers to rapidly deliverpersonalized services and innovative wealth products.Today, FNZ administers more than US$1.5 trillion in client assets on itsplatform for over 20 million clients worldwide and has created significant scaleefficiencies that are directly passed on to its customers."FNZ's success has always been based on understanding the needs of our customersand providing them the solutions they need to grow their business. We areexcited that FNZ and New Access are coming together to provide private banks andwealth managers with an unrivalled full service, end-to-end wealth managementplatform that will help them deliver significant operational efficiencies andimprove the client experience." said Adrian Durham, CEO, FNZ Group."Both our companies have a shared vision to open-up wealth, empowering allpeople to create wealth through personal investment, aligned with things theycare about the most, on their own terms. We are delighted to welcome thetalented New Access team into FNZ."