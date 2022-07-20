FNZ acquires Swiss private banking technology company New Access to open up wealth together
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) -
- The acquisition represents a further investment by FNZ in the growing private
banking sector and will increase its presence in the cross-border wealth
centers of Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.
- New Access' award-winning private banking digital solutions and talent will
further enhance FNZ's transformational full service, end-to-end wealth
management platform.
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has acquired New Access, a
specialized private banking technology firm primarily active in the markets of
Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. These markets are key to serving and
administering client wealth globally and will support FNZ in delivering on its
promise to open up wealth and serve the US$240 trillion global wealth market.
The strategic acquisition of New Access represents a further investment by FNZ
into the growing private banking and cross-border wealth sector after a number
of customer successes and the acquisition of the Swiss tech innovator Appway in
February 2022.
Private banks are under significant pressure to adapt and scale offerings to
their existing and new clients but are often constrained by legacy technology,
complex delivery models and new regulatory requirements. FNZ is transforming the
industry landscape with its full service, end-to-end wealth platform. Combining
cutting-edge technology, infrastructure and investment operations into a single
state-of-the-art platform, FNZ enables wealth managers to rapidly deliver
personalized services and innovative wealth products.
Today, FNZ administers more than US$1.5 trillion in client assets on its
platform for over 20 million clients worldwide and has created significant scale
efficiencies that are directly passed on to its customers.
"FNZ's success has always been based on understanding the needs of our customers
and providing them the solutions they need to grow their business. We are
excited that FNZ and New Access are coming together to provide private banks and
wealth managers with an unrivalled full service, end-to-end wealth management
platform that will help them deliver significant operational efficiencies and
improve the client experience." said Adrian Durham, CEO, FNZ Group.
"Both our companies have a shared vision to open-up wealth, empowering all
people to create wealth through personal investment, aligned with things they
care about the most, on their own terms. We are delighted to welcome the
talented New Access team into FNZ."
