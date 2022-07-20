(PLX AI) – Epiroc Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.47 vs. estimate SEK 1.79.Q2 revenue SEK 11,868 million vs. estimate SEK 11,917 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 2,381 million vs. estimate SEK 2,826 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 23.6% vs. estimate 23%Q2 orders SEK 13,377 …

Epiroc Q2 Earnings Below Consensus Despite Strong Orders

