Epiroc Q2 Earnings Below Consensus Despite Strong Orders
- (PLX AI) – Epiroc Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.47 vs. estimate SEK 1.79.
- Q2 revenue SEK 11,868 million vs. estimate SEK 11,917 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 2,381 million vs. estimate SEK 2,826 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 23.6% vs. estimate 23%
- Q2 orders SEK 13,377 million vs. estimate SEK 13,214 million
- Says expect that the underlying demand, both for equipment and aftermarket, will remain at a high level in the near term
