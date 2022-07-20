(PLX AI) – Cargotec Q2 orders EUR 1,390 million vs. estimate EUR 1,052 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT EUR 85.5 million vs. estimate EUR 74 millionQ2 EBIT EUR 47.5 millionQ2 EPS EUR 0.64 vs. estimate EUR 0.67Q2 net income EUR 40.8 million vs. estimate EUR …

Cargotec Q2 Adj. EBIT Ahead of Estimates, but Revenue Below

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer