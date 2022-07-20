Cargotec Q2 Adj. EBIT Ahead of Estimates, but Revenue Below
- (PLX AI) – Cargotec Q2 orders EUR 1,390 million vs. estimate EUR 1,052 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 85.5 million vs. estimate EUR 74 million
- Q2 EBIT EUR 47.5 million
- Q2 EPS EUR 0.64 vs. estimate EUR 0.67
- Q2 net income EUR 40.8 million vs. estimate EUR 43 million
- Q2 revenue EUR 959 million vs. estimate EUR 972 million
- Supply chain challenges and market uncertainty are expected to continue, company says
- Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2022 to improve from 2021 , when it was EUR 232 million
