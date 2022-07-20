Comerica Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected as Loan Growth Soars
(PLX AI) – Comerica Q2 net income USD 261 million vs. estimate USD 236 million.
- (PLX AI) – Comerica Q2 net income USD 261 million vs. estimate USD 236 million.
- Q2 EPS USD 1.92 vs. estimate USD 1.77
- CEO says results reflect the rising rate environment, including prudent actions taken to lock in higher rates
- Says loan growth in the second quarter was one of the highest in our history, with increases in nearly every business line
- Credit quality was excellent and fee income increased 10%: CEO
