Baker Hughes Q2 Earnings Below Consensus

(PLX AI) – Baker Hughes Q2 operating income USD -25 million.Q2 adjusted operating income USD 376 million vs. estimate USD 413 millionQ2 orders USD 5,860 millionQ2 revenue USD 5,047 million vs. estimate USD 5,340 millionCEO says results were mixed as …

  • (PLX AI) – Baker Hughes Q2 operating income USD -25 million.
  • Q2 adjusted operating income USD 376 million vs. estimate USD 413 million
  • Q2 orders USD 5,860 million
  • Q2 revenue USD 5,047 million vs. estimate USD 5,340 million
  • CEO says results were mixed as each product company navigated a different set of challenges ranging from component shortages and supply chain inflation to the suspension of our Russian operations
Autor: PLX AI
