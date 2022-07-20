Biogen Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
The increase in full year 2022 revenue and Non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance is driven primarily by betterthan-expected topline performance and continued cost management, company said
- (PLX AI) – Biogen Q2 EPS USD 7.24.
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 5.25 vs. estimate USD 4.09
- Q2 revenue USD 2,589 million vs. estimate USD 2,477 million
- Outlook FY revenue USD 9,900-10,100 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 15.25-16.75
- The increase in full year 2022 revenue and Non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance is driven primarily by betterthan-expected topline performance and continued cost management, company said
