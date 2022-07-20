Hellofresh Cuts FY Outlook Despite Q2 Revenue Topping Consensus Estimates

(PLX AI) – Hellofresh Q2 revenue EUR 1,957 million vs. estimate EUR 1,900 million.Outlook FY revenue growth 18-23% vs. 20-26% previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 460-530 million vs. EUR 500-580 million previouslySays war in Ukraine and a …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer