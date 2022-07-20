checkAd

Hellofresh Cuts FY Outlook Despite Q2 Revenue Topping Consensus Estimates

(PLX AI) – Hellofresh Q2 revenue EUR 1,957 million vs. estimate EUR 1,900 million.Outlook FY revenue growth 18-23% vs. 20-26% previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 460-530 million vs. EUR 500-580 million previouslySays war in Ukraine and a …

  • (PLX AI) – Hellofresh Q2 revenue EUR 1,957 million vs. estimate EUR 1,900 million.
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 18-23% vs. 20-26% previously
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 460-530 million vs. EUR 500-580 million previously
  • Says war in Ukraine and a material reduction in consumer confidence, all resulting in a higher level of uncertainty for the second half of the fiscal year 2022 for all market participants

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 30,03, was eine Steigerung von +2,07% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  73   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Hellofresh Cuts FY Outlook Despite Q2 Revenue Topping Consensus Estimates (PLX AI) – Hellofresh Q2 revenue EUR 1,957 million vs. estimate EUR 1,900 million.Outlook FY revenue growth 18-23% vs. 20-26% previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 460-530 million vs. EUR 500-580 million previouslySays war in Ukraine and a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netflix Q2 EPS Beats Consensus, but Revenue Below; Net Adds Nearly Minus 1 Million
ASML Q2 Net Income EUR 1,411 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,400 Million
Volvo Cars Earnings Top Estimates as Sales Fall Short
Villeroy & Boch Half Year EBIT EUR 41.3 Million
Omnicom Q2 Revenue, Profit Beat Consensus
Hellofresh Cuts FY Outlook Despite Q2 Revenue Topping Consensus Estimates
Mikron Half Year Revenue CHF 145.9 Million
SKF 2Q Earnings Trail Analyst Estimates; Keeps FY Sales Growth Outlook
M&T Bank Q2 EPS $1.08
BillerudKorsnas Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 2,267 Million vs. Estimate SEK 2,234 Million
Titel
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
Bilfinger Drops 14% After Bank of America Double Downgrade
Bavarian Nordic Raises Guidance Again After U.S. Orders Another 2.5 Million Monkeypox Vaccines
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Electrolyser Contract in Australia
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Below Consensus
Commerzbank Q3 Results Hit by EUR 210-290 Million Polish Credit Holiday
Netflix Q2 EPS Beats Consensus, but Revenue Below; Net Adds Nearly Minus 1 Million
Siemens Mobility Gets 35 Vectron Locomotive Order
Lufthansa Posts Q2 EUR 2 Billion Adj. Free Cash Flow as Revenue Much Higher Than Expected
Voestalpine Q1 EBITDA EUR 877 Million
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Siemens Mobility Gets Order for Another 50 Charger Locomotives from Amtrak
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023