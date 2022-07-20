checkAd

ABCAM PLC First Half Trading Update

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Abcam plc ("Abcam", "Company", "Group")
(AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science
research tools, today provides the following trading update for the six-month
period ending 30 June 2022. The Company will release its full results for the
six-month period on 12 September 2022.

The Group expects to report total revenues for the six-month period of
approximately GBP185 million, representing 19% growth (including Biovision) at
constant exchange rates (CER)[1] and 23% on a reported basis.

Revenue growth continues to be driven by in-house catalogue sales resulting in
gross margin expansion. As the multi-year period of growth investments begins to
moderate, we anticipate delivering operating efficiencies enabling
year-over-year adjusted operating profit margin expansion consistent with the
Board's expectations.

CY2022 GUIDANCE

The Group continues to anticipate total CER revenue growth of approximately 20%
(including BioVision) with mid-teens organic CER revenue growth.

SHARE TRADING, LIQUIDITY AND LISTING

Having consulted with shareholders on options to increase share liquidity as
announced on 14 March 2022, the Board has decided to pursue a proposal to
maintain a sole listing on Nasdaq and therefore to cancel the admission of the
Company's shares to trading on AIM. The Company will continue to consult with
shareholders on this proposal in the coming weeks with the intention to put the
proposal to shareholder approval at a General Meeting called for that purpose
later this year.

1 These results include discussion of alternative performance measures which
include revenues calculated at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) and adjusted
financial measures. CER results are calculated by applying prior period's actual
exchange rates to this period's results. Adjusted financial measures are
explained in note 2 and reconciled to the most directly comparable measure
prepared in accordance with IFRS in note 4 to the interim financial statements.

Abcam plc +44 (0) 1223 696 000

Tommy Thomas, CPA - Vice President, Investor Relations

Numis - Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker + 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith

Morgan Stanley - Joint Corporate Broker + 44 (0) 207 425 8000

Tom Perry / Luka Kezic

FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Atwell / Julia Bradshaw

Note: This trading update is based upon unaudited management accounts and has
been prepared solely to provide additional information on trading to the
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  40   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

ABCAM PLC First Half Trading Update Abcam plc ("Abcam", "Company", "Group") (AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today provides the following trading update for the six-month period ending 30 June 2022. The Company will release its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
80 billion Euros lost to online fraud across physical and digital goods, and e-ticketing in 2021, ...
Santander und die Formel 1® rufen Gründer weltweit dazu auf, nachhaltige Lösungen der ...
Lattice kündigt neues Vergütungsmanagement-Produkt an, das Transparenz in ...
Erzeugerpreise Juni 2022: +32,7 % gegenüber Juni 2021
FNZ acquires Swiss private banking technology company New Access to open up wealth together
Edelmarken legen trotz Pandemie, Ukraine-Krieg und Inflation zu / Bain-Studie zum globalen ...
Energieversorgung in Deutschland - Bestandsimmobilien weisen im Schnitt den schlechten ...
L.E.K.-Umfrage: Unternehmen sind von ihren ESG-Zielen noch weit entfernt
Exporte in Nicht-EU-Staaten im Juni 2022: voraussichtlich +4,2 % zum Mai 2022
Kin + Carta CEO Schwan hands over leadership to Manthey
Titel
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Dieselfahrer können nach Softwareupdate Ansprüche geltend machen (FOTO)
Versicherungs-Startup hepster startet Webshop für Österreich / Stärkerer Fokus auf ...
Erste große Wohnungsfirmen in Sachsen-Anhalt erhöhen massiv die Warmmieten
International Bank Executive Frank Morisano Joins Treliant as Senior Managing Director to Drive ...
Beschäftigte im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im Mai 2022: +0,7 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Zahl der Beschäftigten auch gegenüber dem Vormonat leicht ...
Baugenehmigungen für Wohnungen im Mai 2022: -2,1 % gegenüber Vorjahresmonat
Erfolgreiche Zwischenbilanz nach zwei Monaten Zensus 2022: Knapp drei Viertel der Befragten haben bereits teilgenommen
Zahl der Ehescheidungen 2021 um 0,7 % gesunken
EuGH entscheidet im Abgasskandal: Ist das Software-Update im VW-Diesel EA189 illegal? / Dieselgate 2.0 rollt auf Autobauer zu
act´o-soft als Neuzugang der Scopevisio AG
Titel
Free digital business consulting: consultingcheck.com available now (FOTO)
PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario
New Report Details How to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 22% in Global Supply Chain by Adopting a ...
Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market
Greenpeace-Report zeigt Umweltrisiken durch australisches Erdgas-Projekt mit RWE-Beteiligung / 84 ...
Führungsnachfolge bei Mars: Grant F. Reid beschließt, die Leitung als CEO abzugeben, nachdem er fast ein Jahrzehnt lang ...
/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/
Schur Flexibles Group: Future owners see long-term future of packaging manufacturer on track
DERMAGO erhält 2 Mio. EUR durch Privatinvestoren-Netzwerk / Mehr als 750 Privatinvestoren ...
Vierter großer Leistungsvergleich bankunabhängiger Vermögensverwalter von CAPITAL und dem Münchner Institut für Vermögensaufbau: Elf Anbieter erreichten eine Top-Bewertung über alle Depot-Kategorien (FOTO)
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber