ABCAM PLC First Half Trading Update

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Abcam plc ("Abcam", "Company", "Group")

(AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science

research tools, today provides the following trading update for the six-month

period ending 30 June 2022. The Company will release its full results for the

six-month period on 12 September 2022.



The Group expects to report total revenues for the six-month period of

approximately GBP185 million, representing 19% growth (including Biovision) at

constant exchange rates (CER)[1] and 23% on a reported basis.



