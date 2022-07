ABCAM PLC First Half Trading Update

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Abcam plc ("Abcam", "Company", "Group")

(AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science

research tools, today provides the following trading update for the six-month

period ending 30 June 2022. The Company will release its full results for the

six-month period on 12 September 2022.



The Group expects to report total revenues for the six-month period of

approximately GBP185 million, representing 19% growth (including Biovision) at

constant exchange rates (CER)[1] and 23% on a reported basis.





Revenue growth continues to be driven by in-house catalogue sales resulting ingross margin expansion. As the multi-year period of growth investments begins tomoderate, we anticipate delivering operating efficiencies enablingyear-over-year adjusted operating profit margin expansion consistent with theBoard's expectations.CY2022 GUIDANCEThe Group continues to anticipate total CER revenue growth of approximately 20%(including BioVision) with mid-teens organic CER revenue growth.SHARE TRADING, LIQUIDITY AND LISTINGHaving consulted with shareholders on options to increase share liquidity asannounced on 14 March 2022, the Board has decided to pursue a proposal tomaintain a sole listing on Nasdaq and therefore to cancel the admission of theCompany's shares to trading on AIM. The Company will continue to consult withshareholders on this proposal in the coming weeks with the intention to put theproposal to shareholder approval at a General Meeting called for that purposelater this year.1 These results include discussion of alternative performance measures whichinclude revenues calculated at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) and adjustedfinancial measures. CER results are calculated by applying prior period's actualexchange rates to this period's results. Adjusted financial measures areexplained in note 2 and reconciled to the most directly comparable measureprepared in accordance with IFRS in note 4 to the interim financial statements.Abcam plc +44 (0) 1223 696 000Tommy Thomas, CPA - Vice President, Investor RelationsNumis - Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker + 44 (0) 20 7260 1000Freddie Barnfield / Duncan MonteithMorgan Stanley - Joint Corporate Broker + 44 (0) 207 425 8000Tom Perry / Luka KezicFTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000Ben Atwell / Julia BradshawNote: This trading update is based upon unaudited management accounts and hasbeen prepared solely to provide additional information on trading to the