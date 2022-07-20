ABCAM PLC First Half Trading Update
Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Abcam plc ("Abcam", "Company", "Group")
(AIM: ABC) (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science
research tools, today provides the following trading update for the six-month
period ending 30 June 2022. The Company will release its full results for the
six-month period on 12 September 2022.
The Group expects to report total revenues for the six-month period of
approximately GBP185 million, representing 19% growth (including Biovision) at
constant exchange rates (CER)[1] and 23% on a reported basis.
Revenue growth continues to be driven by in-house catalogue sales resulting in
gross margin expansion. As the multi-year period of growth investments begins to
moderate, we anticipate delivering operating efficiencies enabling
year-over-year adjusted operating profit margin expansion consistent with the
Board's expectations.
CY2022 GUIDANCE
The Group continues to anticipate total CER revenue growth of approximately 20%
(including BioVision) with mid-teens organic CER revenue growth.
SHARE TRADING, LIQUIDITY AND LISTING
Having consulted with shareholders on options to increase share liquidity as
announced on 14 March 2022, the Board has decided to pursue a proposal to
maintain a sole listing on Nasdaq and therefore to cancel the admission of the
Company's shares to trading on AIM. The Company will continue to consult with
shareholders on this proposal in the coming weeks with the intention to put the
proposal to shareholder approval at a General Meeting called for that purpose
later this year.
1 These results include discussion of alternative performance measures which
include revenues calculated at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) and adjusted
financial measures. CER results are calculated by applying prior period's actual
exchange rates to this period's results. Adjusted financial measures are
explained in note 2 and reconciled to the most directly comparable measure
prepared in accordance with IFRS in note 4 to the interim financial statements.
Abcam plc +44 (0) 1223 696 000
Tommy Thomas, CPA - Vice President, Investor Relations
Numis - Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker + 44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith
Morgan Stanley - Joint Corporate Broker + 44 (0) 207 425 8000
Tom Perry / Luka Kezic
FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Atwell / Julia Bradshaw
Note: This trading update is based upon unaudited management accounts and has
been prepared solely to provide additional information on trading to the
