Reviewing the development of Project Deziwa of CNMC (FOTO)

Beijing, China (ots) - On the mysterious continent of Africa lies one of the

deepest rivers in the world, the Congo River. This totemic river marked the

emergence of human life on the African continent and cradled one of the world's

oldest civilizations.



The Project Deziwa of CNMC has built a world-class modern city of copper and

cobalt right in the African jungle where the Congo River borders the Lualaba

River.





On June 13, 2016, representatives of the Gecamines, who had travelled from farand wide to attend the signing ceremony of the Joint Venture Agreement of theProject Deziwa, gathered together with representatives of CNMC in Beijing todiscuss the development plans. Two pairs of hands with different skin colorswere holding each other tightly to announce the official birth of the ProjectDeziwa.CNMC is one of the first enterprises in China's non-ferrous metals industry toimplement the "Go Global" strategy with the most fruitful internationaloperations. In recent years, CNMC has actively responded to the Belt and RoadInitiative, vigorously implemented the "Go Global" strategy, and formed a fullindustrial chain of resource development mainly in copper overseas.On 28 May 2018, CNMC started the construction of the Project Deziwa with a highstarting point and according to high standards.On January 15, 2020, the completion and commissioning conference of CNMC'sProject Deziwa was organized.The conference, which was held 150 days ahead of schedule, has sounded theclarion call to enter the commercial production, and has demonstrated not onlythe merits of the builders, but also the significant achievements of the "GoGlobal" development strategy of CNMC.It is a pleasant surprise that the total investment in the completed ProjectDeziwa of CNMC is effectively under control, with the equity structure beingreasonable, a strong endogenous power and an excellent development environment.Amodern city of copper and cobalt comes out now to greet the world.On 13 May 2022, a signing ceremony "Public Welfare Initiative for Communities"was held in the framework of CNMC's Project Deziwa. Thus, CNMC's Project Deziwawill spend five years to invest in various aspects such as agriculture,infrastructure, education, healthcare and energy, etc. with special funds to aidthe communities around the mining area, effectively fulfilling the socialresponsibility of overseas Chinese central SOEs and allowing the local people inthe area to enjoy the wealth and fruits brought by the resource development.During the promotion of the 14th Five-Year Plan of China's national economic andsocial development, CNMC's Project Deziwa has taken full advantage of the newdevelopment stage, implemented the brand-new development concept and invented anew development pattern, comprehensively promoted the resource development ofthe East Ore Body of the Project Deziwa Phase II, and helped CNMC strive tobuild a world-class mining enterprise.Contact:Meng XiangxinTel: 0086-13439841931E-mail: mailto:mengxx@cnmc.com.cnAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164375/5278020OTS: China Nonferrous Metal Mining