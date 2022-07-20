Tesla Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected Even as Revenue Misses
- (PLX AI) – Tesla Q2 operating margin 14.6%.
- Q2 adjusted net income USD 2,620 million vs. estimate USD 2,300 million
- Q2 free cash flow USD 621 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.27 vs. estimate USD 1.85
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3,791 million vs. estimate USD 3,439 million
- Q2 revenue USD 16,934 million vs. estimate USD 17,200 million
- Says While we continue to execute on innovations to reduce the cost of manufacturing and operations, over time, we expect our hardware-related profits to be accompanied with an acceleration of software-related profits
- Says pace of production ramps in Austin and Berlin-Brandenburg will be influenced by the successful introduction of many new product and manufacturing technologies in new locations and ongoing supply chain related challenges
- Says making progress on the industrialization of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y ramp
