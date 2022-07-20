(PLX AI) – Tesla Q2 operating margin 14.6%.Q2 adjusted net income USD 2,620 million vs. estimate USD 2,300 millionQ2 free cash flow USD 621 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 2.27 vs. estimate USD 1.85Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 3,791 million vs. estimate USD …

Tesla Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected Even as Revenue Misses

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer