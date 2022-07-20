Kinder Morgan Q2 Adj. EPS In Line with Estimates but Revenue Beats
(PLX AI) – Kinder Morgan Q2 revenue USD 5,151 million vs. estimate USD 3,890 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 0.27 vs. estimate USD 0.27Q2 net income USD 635 millionQ2 EPS USD 0.28Q2 adjusted net income USD 621 million
