Carnival to Sell Shares, May Use Proceeds to Address 2023 Debt Maturities
(PLX AI) – Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Offering of Common StockCarnival underwritten public offering of $1,000,000,000 of shares of common stock of the CompanyCarnival net proceeds from the offering could include addressing 2023 debt …
- (PLX AI) – Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Offering of Common Stock
- Carnival underwritten public offering of $1,000,000,000 of shares of common stock of the Company
- Carnival net proceeds from the offering could include addressing 2023 debt maturities
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0