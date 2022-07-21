Electrolux Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates as Supply-Chain Challenges Persist
(PLX AI) – Q2 EBIT SEK 560 million vs. estimate SEK 981 millionQ2 revenue SEK 33,749 million vs. estimate SEK 32,030 millionQ2 EBIT margin 1.7%Q2 net income SEK 257 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.93Electrolux ceo says well-positioned to continue to be …
- (PLX AI) – Q2 EBIT SEK 560 million vs. estimate SEK 981 million
- Q2 revenue SEK 33,749 million vs. estimate SEK 32,030 million
- Q2 EBIT margin 1.7%
- Q2 net income SEK 257 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 0.93
- Electrolux ceo says well-positioned to continue to be successful in raising prices if needed
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0