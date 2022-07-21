Quest Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

(PLX AI) – Quest Q2 revenue USD 2,450 million vs. estimate USD 2,340 million.Q2 EPS USD 1.96Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.36 vs. estimate USD 2.29Outlook FY EPS USD 8.24-8.64Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.55-9.95, up from USD 9.00-9.50 previouslyCEO says our …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer