Quest Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

(PLX AI) – Quest Q2 revenue USD 2,450 million vs. estimate USD 2,340 million.Q2 EPS USD 1.96Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.36 vs. estimate USD 2.29Outlook FY EPS USD 8.24-8.64Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.55-9.95, up from USD 9.00-9.50 previouslyCEO says our …

  • (PLX AI) – Quest Q2 revenue USD 2,450 million vs. estimate USD 2,340 million.
  • Q2 EPS USD 1.96
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.36 vs. estimate USD 2.29
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 8.24-8.64
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.55-9.95, up from USD 9.00-9.50 previously
  • CEO says our base business revenues grew year over year while we increased our share of COVID-19 molecular testing thanks largely to our expanded retail relationships
Autor: PLX AI
