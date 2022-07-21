Tractor Supply Raises FY Guidance After Strong Q2 Earnings
(PLX AI) – Tractor Supply Q2 EPS USD 3.53.Q2 net income USD 396.5 millionQ2 revenue USD 3,900 million vs. estimate USD 3,900 millionSays given the strong performance in the first half of the year, ongoing consistency of our sales performance, …
- Q2 net income USD 396.5 million
- Q2 revenue USD 3,900 million vs. estimate USD 3,900 million
- Says given the strong performance in the first half of the year, ongoing consistency of our sales performance, visibility into our cost structure and the quality of our inventory, we are raising our financial outlook
- Now sees FY net sales $13.95 billion - $14.05 billion, up from $13.6 billion - $13.8 billion previously
- Now sees FY Earnings per Diluted Share $9.48 - $9.60, up from $9.20 - $9.50
