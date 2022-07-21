Körber acquires enVista's omnichannel and global freight audit and payment services
Hamburg (ots) - Körber, an international technology group, has signed an
agreement to purchase enVista's platform of Enspire Commerce(TM) omnichannel
solutions, including its order management system (OMS), and its freight audit
and payment (FAP) service. enVista's capabilities expand Körber's portfolio to
enable businesses to deliver upon ever-increasing consumer expectations in
today's highly competitive omnichannel landscape.
Meeting today's consumer expectations requires digitization and integrated
processes from order capture through final delivery. With this acquisition,
K?rber becomes a single, global provider of omnichannel commerce, fulfillment,
and transportation software. By combining K?rber's unique depth of software with
enVista, organizations have a simple, compelling means of aligning and
digitizing commerce and supply chain operations end-to-end.
"This acquisition is a great extension of our existing product portfolio and
another important milestone towards our ambition to become a global supply chain
software champion! At the same time, with more than 400 new colleagues and
experts around the world, we are also substantially strengthening our footprint
to further support our customers globally!", said Stephan Seifert, Chief
Executive Officer at Körber Group. "We also see that our strategic cooperation
with KKR - concluded in March 2022 - is already showing initial success, and we
are all excited to go forward!" This announcement follows KKR's acquisition of a
significant minority stake in Körber's supply chain software business in March
2022.
"Körber is the trusted fulfillment and distribution technology partner for
thousands of organizations worldwide," said Chad Collins, Chief Executive
Officer Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Acquiring enVista's
commerce platform enables our customers to manage the life cycle of the order
from multiple demand sources and network-wide inventory. The freight audit and
payment service provides a single source of visibility and tracking typically
not available in ERP or TMS solutions."
enVista's order management system (OMS), part of the Enspire Commerce platform,
enables order visibility across channels and actionable data. These capabilities
are heightened when in tandem with K?rber's fulfillment solutions. As a result,
customer demands are met in real time. enVista's freight audit and payment (FAP)
services will complement the businesses' OMS and WMS capabilities to provide
unparalleled new levels of last-mile profitability, control, intelligence, and
customer experience. By providing a single source of transportation visibility
while simultaneously optimizing and governing transportation spend, enVista and
