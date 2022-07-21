Körber acquires enVista's omnichannel and global freight audit and payment services

Hamburg (ots) - Körber, an international technology group, has signed an

agreement to purchase enVista's platform of Enspire Commerce(TM) omnichannel

solutions, including its order management system (OMS), and its freight audit

and payment (FAP) service. enVista's capabilities expand Körber's portfolio to

enable businesses to deliver upon ever-increasing consumer expectations in

today's highly competitive omnichannel landscape.



Meeting today's consumer expectations requires digitization and integrated

processes from order capture through final delivery. With this acquisition,

K?rber becomes a single, global provider of omnichannel commerce, fulfillment,

and transportation software. By combining K?rber's unique depth of software with

enVista, organizations have a simple, compelling means of aligning and

digitizing commerce and supply chain operations end-to-end.





"This acquisition is a great extension of our existing product portfolio andanother important milestone towards our ambition to become a global supply chainsoftware champion! At the same time, with more than 400 new colleagues andexperts around the world, we are also substantially strengthening our footprintto further support our customers globally!", said Stephan Seifert, ChiefExecutive Officer at Körber Group. "We also see that our strategic cooperationwith KKR - concluded in March 2022 - is already showing initial success, and weare all excited to go forward!" This announcement follows KKR's acquisition of asignificant minority stake in Körber's supply chain software business in March2022."Körber is the trusted fulfillment and distribution technology partner forthousands of organizations worldwide," said Chad Collins, Chief ExecutiveOfficer Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Acquiring enVista'scommerce platform enables our customers to manage the life cycle of the orderfrom multiple demand sources and network-wide inventory. The freight audit andpayment service provides a single source of visibility and tracking typicallynot available in ERP or TMS solutions."enVista's order management system (OMS), part of the Enspire Commerce platform,enables order visibility across channels and actionable data. These capabilitiesare heightened when in tandem with K?rber's fulfillment solutions. As a result,customer demands are met in real time. enVista's freight audit and payment (FAP)services will complement the businesses' OMS and WMS capabilities to provideunparalleled new levels of last-mile profitability, control, intelligence, andcustomer experience. By providing a single source of transportation visibilitywhile simultaneously optimizing and governing transportation spend, enVista and