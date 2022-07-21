checkAd

Seagate Technology Q4 Revenue, EPS Fall Short of Estimates

(PLX AI) – Seagate Technology Q4 revenue USD 2,628 million vs. estimate USD 2,790 million.Q4 gross margin 28.9%Q4 EPS USD 1.27 vs. estimate USD 1.7Q4 net income USD 276 millionQ4 operating margin 13.7%Results reflect stable mass capacity storage …

  • (PLX AI) – Seagate Technology Q4 revenue USD 2,628 million vs. estimate USD 2,790 million.
  • Q4 gross margin 28.9%
  • Q4 EPS USD 1.27 vs. estimate USD 1.7
  • Q4 net income USD 276 million
  • Q4 operating margin 13.7%
  • Results reflect stable mass capacity storage demand, offset by the impacts of Covid restrictive measures in Asia and weakening global economic conditions on our other end markets, CEO said
  • These impacts were most pronounced in our consumer facing Legacy markets: CEO
PLX AI
