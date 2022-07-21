PPG Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $1.75-2.00
(PLX AI) – PPG Q2 revenue USD 4,691 million vs. estimate USD 4,670 millionQ2 adjusted net income USD 430 million vs. estimate USD 422 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 1.81 vs. estimate USD 1.73Q2 net income USD 443 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.86Sees Q3 Reported …
- Sees Q3 Reported EPS of $1.60 to $1.85 and Adjusted EPS $1.75 to $2.00
