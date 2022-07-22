Danske Bank Says Loan Loss Charges Still Low Despite Worsening Macro Outlook
(PLX AI) – half year net income DKK 4,600 million vs. estimate DKK 5,800 millionDanske: Loan impairments charges continued to be low, even given the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical uncertainty
