Autoliv Jumps Nearly 5% as Q2 Margins Beat on Strong Pricing Increases
(PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose nearly 5% after second-quarter earnings beat expectations on the back of better-than-expected margins powered by strong price increases. The company also slightly raised guidance, with midpoint of the new guidance …
- (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose nearly 5% after second-quarter earnings beat expectations on the back of better-than-expected margins powered by strong price increases.
- The company also slightly raised guidance, with midpoint of the new guidance implying EBIT of $585 million for the year vs. consensus of $550 million
- The stock has been strong into numbers, but Q2 is clearly better than feared excluding one-off recoveries and legal settlement of $50 million, analysts at Carnegie said
- Autoliv shows clear traction and results on getting commercial recoveries to offset raw material costs, and price increases are coming through: Carnegie
- H2 will be dramatically better than H1, not least on cash flow, but not by as much as we had foreseen, SEB said
