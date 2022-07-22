checkAd

Autoliv Jumps Nearly 5% as Q2 Margins Beat on Strong Pricing Increases

(PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose nearly 5% after second-quarter earnings beat expectations on the back of better-than-expected margins powered by strong price increases. The company also slightly raised guidance, with midpoint of the new guidance …

  • (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose nearly 5% after second-quarter earnings beat expectations on the back of better-than-expected margins powered by strong price increases.
  • The company also slightly raised guidance, with midpoint of the new guidance implying EBIT of $585 million for the year vs. consensus of $550 million
  • The stock has been strong into numbers, but Q2 is clearly better than feared excluding one-off recoveries and legal settlement of $50 million, analysts at Carnegie said
  • Autoliv shows clear traction and results on getting commercial recoveries to offset raw material costs, and price increases are coming through: Carnegie
  • H2 will be dramatically better than H1, not least on cash flow, but not by as much as we had foreseen, SEB said


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Autoliv Jumps Nearly 5% as Q2 Margins Beat on Strong Pricing Increases (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose nearly 5% after second-quarter earnings beat expectations on the back of better-than-expected margins powered by strong price increases. The company also slightly raised guidance, with midpoint of the new guidance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
Amazon Buys One Medical for $18 per Share, or $3.9 Billion
Verizon Cuts FY Adj. EPS Outlook
Temenos Q2 Earnings Below Expectations
SVB Financial Q2 Net Income Significantly Below Expectations
Seagate Technology Q4 Revenue, EPS Fall Short of Estimates
Belimo Half Year EBIT CHF 76.7 Million
Sika Half Year Sales CHF 5,250.3 Million
PPG Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $1.75-2.00
Metso Outotec Q2 Adjusted EBITA EUR 155 Million vs. Estimate EUR 165 Million
Titel
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
Carnival to Sell Shares, May Use Proceeds to Address 2023 Debt Maturities
Bilfinger Drops 14% After Bank of America Double Downgrade
Bavarian Nordic Raises Guidance Again After U.S. Orders Another 2.5 Million Monkeypox Vaccines
Commerzbank Q3 Results Hit by EUR 210-290 Million Polish Credit Holiday
Tesla Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected Even as Revenue Misses
Hellofresh Cuts FY Outlook Despite Q2 Revenue Topping Consensus Estimates
Netflix Q2 EPS Beats Consensus, but Revenue Below; Net Adds Nearly Minus 1 Million
Amazon Buys One Medical for $18 per Share, or $3.9 Billion
Lufthansa Posts Q2 EUR 2 Billion Adj. Free Cash Flow as Revenue Much Higher Than Expected
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023