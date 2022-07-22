checkAd

Twitter Posts Q2 Loss; Partially Blames Revenue Miss on Elon Musk Uncertainty

(PLX AI) – Twitter Q2 operating loss USD -344 million.Q2 net income USD -270 millionQ2 revenue USD 1,176.66 million vs. estimate USD 1,316 millionQ2 capex USD 154 millionSays revenue reflecting advertising industry headwinds associated with the …

  • (PLX AI) – Twitter Q2 operating loss USD -344 million.
  • Q2 net income USD -270 million
  • Q2 revenue USD 1,176.66 million vs. estimate USD 1,316 million
  • Q2 capex USD 154 million
  • Says revenue reflecting advertising industry headwinds associated with the macroenvironment as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk
  • Says exact timing of completion of the merger, if at all, cannot be predicted because the merger is subject to ongoing litigation, adoption of the merger agreement by our stockholders and the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 39,72$, was eine Steigerung von +0,50% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
