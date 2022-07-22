checkAd

Alpha Bank Sells NPL Portfolio to Hoist Finance for EUR 34 Million

(PLX AI) – Alpha Bank agreement with Hoist Finance in relation to Project Light, the disposal of a Portfolio of Unsecured NonPerforming Loans.Alpha Bank binding agreement with Hoist Finance for disposal of a Portfolio of Unsecured Non-Performing …

  • (PLX AI) – Alpha Bank agreement with Hoist Finance in relation to Project Light, the disposal of a Portfolio of Unsecured NonPerforming Loans.
  • Alpha Bank binding agreement with Hoist Finance for disposal of a Portfolio of Unsecured Non-Performing Loans of a total outstanding balance of Euro 0.4 billion and of a total gross book value of Euro 0.2 billion as of 30.09.2021
  • Consideration agreed at Euro 34 million
  • The Transaction further de-risks the balance sheet of the Bank, reducing the NPE ratio by c. 0.5 percentage point and is expected to be completed within Q4 2022
