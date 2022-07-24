Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - FY 23 Revenue guidance increased to14%-16%. - Margin guidance retained at 21%-23%Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationdigital services and consulting, delivered a robust performance in Q1 withyear-on-year growth at 21.4% and sequential growth at 5.5% in constant currency.Year on year growth was in double digits across all business segments inconstant currency terms. Digital accounted for 61.0% of overall revenues,growing at 37.5% in constant currency. Net hiring was strong at 21,171.Operating margin for the quarter was 20.0%, with Free Cash Flow conversion at95.2% of net profit."Our strong overall performance in Q1 amidst an uncertain economic environmentis a testament to our innate resilience as an organization, our industry-leadingdigital capabilities and continued client-relevance. We continue to gain marketshare and see a significant pipeline driven by our Cobalt cloud capabilities anddifferentiated digital value proposition," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "Weare investing in rapid talent expansion while ensuring rewarding careers for ouremployees, to better serve evolving market opportunities. This has resulted in astrong performance in Q1 and increase in FY 23 revenue guidance to 14%-16%," headded.37.5% YoY 21.4% YoY 5.5% 20.0 % 4.4% YoY $1.7 bnQoQCC Digital CC Revenue Operating margin Increase in EPS Large dealgrowth growth TCV($ terms) (INR terms)1. Key highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2022- Revenues in CC terms grew by 21.4% YoY and 5.5% QoQ- Reported revenues at $4,444 million, growth of 17.5% YoY- Digital revenues at 61.0% of total revenues, YoY CC growth of 37.5%- Operating margin at 20.0%, decline of 3.7% YoY and decline of 1.5% QoQ- Basic EPS at $0.16, decline of 1.1% YoY- FCF at $656 million; FCF conversion at 95.2% of net profit"We are fueling the strong growth momentum with strategic investments in talentthrough hiring and competitive compensation revisions. While this will impactmargins in the immediate term, it is expected to reduce attrition levels andposition us well for future growth. We continue to optimize various cost leversto drive efficiency in operations," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer."Continued high focus on cash led to strong FCF to net profit conversion at95.2% and improvement in ROE to 31.0%," he added.2. Client Wins & Testimonials- Infosys and Rolls-Royce extended their strategic collaboration with the launch