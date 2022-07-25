Almirall achieves Core Net Sales growth of 5.1% to 436.6 MM Euros in H1

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Strong operational performance during the first half of the year. The business
continues to perform well boosted by the growth in Core Net Sales (+5.1%
year-on-year) from key products of the Medical Dermatology portfolio

- The EU Dermatology portfolio continues to lead the growth of Almirall's
business. Ilumetri® maintained an excellent sales momentum driven by new
country launches, and Klisyri® and Wynzora® are gaining good traction in
Europe

- Total EBITDA reached EUR107.6MM year-to-date (-21.2%), though the comparisonto 2021 is impacted by product divestments in the previous year and thefinalization of deferred income from AstraZeneca- SG&A reached EUR210.1MM (+9.0%) driven by the support of recent launches andR&D was at EUR44.9MM, increasing as expected and reaching 10.3% of Core NetSales- Almirall and its partner Eli Lilly announced positive data from Phase III52-week topline results of lebrikizumab (atopic dermatitis). These encouragingresults reinforce Almirall's confidence that the product has the potential tobe a first-line biologic and may support less frequent dosing- Based on the solid performance of the business in H1, Almirall is reiteratingits 2022 guidanceAlmirall, S.A. (ALM) (http://www.almirall.com/) , the global biopharmaceuticalcompany based in Barcelona, today announced its H1 2022 financial results.Summary of results- Core Net Sales* reached EUR436.6 MM, a +5.1% year-on-year increase, and CoreEBITDA* reached EUR98.3 MM, a -21.7% year-on-year decrease, tracking in linewith guidance due to a strong EU Dermatology performance and positivecontribution from growth drivers.- Core Gross Margin * of 67.7% in line with expectations for the year.- Total EBITDA was at EUR107.6 MM, a -21.2% year-on-year decrease, though thecomparison to 2021 is impacted by product divestments in the previous year andthe finalization of historical deferred income.- R&D expenses of EUR44.9 MM increased as expected reaching 10.3% of Core NetSales. R&D investment will continue to rise in line with Almirall'sexpectations due to the Phase IIIb studies for lebrikizumab, the Klisyri®large field studies, as well as increased spending on earlier stage assetssuch as the anti IL1-RAP.- SG&A (Selling, General and Administrative) expenses were EUR210.1 MM, 9%higher than last year as Almirall continued to add investment towards thesuccessful execution of recent product launches such as Wynzora®, Klisyri® inthe US and EU, and Ilumetri® rollout in key countries.- Almirall finished the first semester with a very healthy balance sheet with aleverage of 0.9 x Net Debt to EBITDA and an optimal cash position , generatingEUR56 MM of operating cash flow during H1, which gives the company flexibilityto continue to explore inorganic growth opportunities.* Core results excludes AstraZeneca contribution: Deferred Income and OtherIncome. From 2022 onwards, there is no difference between Core Net Sales and NetSales as no additional Deferred Income from AstraZeneca is registered, thedifference related to Core EBITDA and EBITDA is explained by the other incomerelated to AstraZeneca.