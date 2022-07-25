Almirall achieves Core Net Sales growth of 5.1% to 436.6 MM Euros in H1
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Strong operational performance during the first half of the year. The business
continues to perform well boosted by the growth in Core Net Sales (+5.1%
year-on-year) from key products of the Medical Dermatology portfolio
- The EU Dermatology portfolio continues to lead the growth of Almirall's
business. Ilumetri® maintained an excellent sales momentum driven by new
country launches, and Klisyri® and Wynzora® are gaining good traction in
Europe
Almirall, S.A. (ALM) (http://www.almirall.com/) , the global biopharmaceutical
company based in Barcelona, today announced its H1 2022 financial results.
Summary of results
- Core Net Sales* reached EUR436.6 MM, a +5.1% year-on-year increase, and Core
EBITDA* reached EUR98.3 MM, a -21.7% year-on-year decrease, tracking in line
with guidance due to a strong EU Dermatology performance and positive
contribution from growth drivers.
- Core Gross Margin * of 67.7% in line with expectations for the year.
- Total EBITDA was at EUR107.6 MM, a -21.2% year-on-year decrease, though the
comparison to 2021 is impacted by product divestments in the previous year and
the finalization of historical deferred income.
- R&D expenses of EUR44.9 MM increased as expected reaching 10.3% of Core Net
Sales. R&D investment will continue to rise in line with Almirall's
expectations due to the Phase IIIb studies for lebrikizumab, the Klisyri®
large field studies, as well as increased spending on earlier stage assets
such as the anti IL1-RAP.
- SG&A (Selling, General and Administrative) expenses were EUR210.1 MM, 9%
higher than last year as Almirall continued to add investment towards the
successful execution of recent product launches such as Wynzora®, Klisyri® in
the US and EU, and Ilumetri® rollout in key countries.
- Almirall finished the first semester with a very healthy balance sheet with a
leverage of 0.9 x Net Debt to EBITDA and an optimal cash position , generating
EUR56 MM of operating cash flow during H1, which gives the company flexibility
to continue to explore inorganic growth opportunities.
* Core results excludes AstraZeneca contribution: Deferred Income and Other
Income. From 2022 onwards, there is no difference between Core Net Sales and Net
Sales as no additional Deferred Income from AstraZeneca is registered, the
difference related to Core EBITDA and EBITDA is explained by the other income
related to AstraZeneca.
Further information from Almirall's H1 results is available at:
https://www.almirall.com/media/newsroom
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217694/Almirall_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Ester Riu ester.riu@almirall.com,
+34 671 580 438
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161530/5280509
OTS: Almirall, S.A.
