DFDS Buys Ireland's Lucey Transport Logistics
(PLX AI) – DFDS Expands Irish Logistics Network.DFDS acquired 100% of the share capital of Lucey Transport Logistics Lucey Transport Logistics was founded in 1932 and has 240 employees. Annual revenue was DKK 240m (EUR 32m) in 2021
- (PLX AI) – DFDS Expands Irish Logistics Network.
- DFDS acquired 100% of the share capital of Lucey Transport Logistics
- Lucey Transport Logistics was founded in 1932 and has 240 employees. Annual revenue was DKK 240m (EUR 32m) in 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0