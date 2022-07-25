NXP Semiconductors Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates; Q3 Guidance Above Consensus
- (PLX AI) – NXP Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 36%.
- Q2 gross margin 56.8%
- Q2 revenue USD 3,310 million vs. estimate USD 3,265 million
- Q2 EBIT margin 28.5%
- Q2 adjusted gross margin 57.8%
- Sees Q3 revenue $3,425 million vs. consensus $3,330 million
- Sees Q3 operating income $973 million
