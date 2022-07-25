Walmart Sees Q2 Operating Margin 4.2%
(PLX AI) – Walmart Operating margin expected to be about 4.2% for Q2 and 3.8% to 3.9% for FY23Walmart Outlook for net sales higher for FY23 given Q2 results, elevated by inflationWalmart Consolidated net sales growth for the second quarter and full …
- Walmart Outlook for net sales higher for FY23 given Q2 results, elevated by inflation
- Walmart Consolidated net sales growth for the second quarter and full year is expected to be about 7.5% and 4.5%, respectively
