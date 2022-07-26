DSV Raises Full-Year Outlook as Q2 Earnings, Sales Beat Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Q2 revenue DKK 62,749 million vs. estimate DKK 58,320 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 7,453 million vs. estimate DKK 6,542 million
- Q2 net income DKK 5,070 million vs. estimate DKK 4,538 million
- DSV upgrades full-year outlook for 2022
- DSV sees FY EBIT before special in the range of DKK 23,000-25,000 million
- DSV new share buyback programme of up to DKK 7 billion
