Teralytics Boosts North American Presence and Global Reach through the Acquisition of Streetlytics from Bentley Systems
Z?RICH (ots/PRNewswire) - Teralytics, the global platform for human mobility
analysis, today announced it has acquired the Streetlytics mobility data
business from Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering
software company.
Streetlytics' team of mobility data analytics experts, led by industry veteran
Michael Clarke, will boost Teralytics' capabilities and grow their presence in
the North American market. Mr. Clarke, previously President and CEO of Citilabs,
will join Teralytics in the newly appointed role of President, reporting
directly to Teralytics' CEO, David Reed. Bentley has partnered with Teralytics
to leverage the company's data services for Bentley's mobility simulation
solutions, which support transportation planners and engineers around the globe.
As part of the transaction, Bentley is investing in Teralytics and will join its
Board of Directors. Teralytics' existing investors are also taking part in the
round.
"The Streetlytics' mission and values align perfectly with ours," said Mr. Reed.
"Having the team on board will deepen our ability to serve customers across a
number of industries through our truly global, independent analytics platform.
We are also looking forward to partnering with Bentley, whose global reach opens
new opportunities for Teralytics to deliver our insights at scale."
Streetlytics delivers mobility analytics for audience measurement across the
out-of-home advertising industry in the United States and Canada, as well as to
experts in real estate, retail, transportation planning, traffic engineering and
air quality analysis. Teralytics analyzes data from a diverse set of sources,
applying powerful data science to create transformative insights into human
mobility. The integration of the Teralytics and Streetlytics technical stacks
will create a powerful scalable mobility analytics platform providing unmatched
global data coverage and insights.
"I am thrilled for our team to be joining Teralytics, whose quest to improve
decision-making in governments and businesses through mobility analytics matches
our own beliefs and ambitions," said Mr. Clarke. "Global, always-on
understanding of mobility has never been more relevant, as governments and
operators seek to plan, design, operate and maintain effective, efficient and
sustainable transportation systems during a period of unprecedented change.
Businesses everywhere are also looking to improve their growth and profitability
through a rich understanding of the moving consumer."
"Combining Teralytics' and Streetlytics' capabilities, technology and experience
will create a global mobility insights powerhouse much needed in today's world
to better model, forecast and analyze movement," said Santanu Das, Chief
Acceleration Officer, Bentley. "We look forward to seeing the combined entity
grow and exploring opportunities to leverage these mission-critical insights to
assist our users who analyze the effects of new projects and government policies
on city transportation networks through comprehensive digital twins."
About Teralytics
Teralytics provides population-level mobility insights that transform our
customers' understanding of people's interactions with locations, routes and
modes of transport. Starting with a comprehensive view of mobility, we apply
sophisticated data science and domain expertise to shed light on people's
journeys and factors impacting their choices. Our customers use this knowledge
to evaluate existing infrastructure, inventory and services; shed light on new
possibilities, and ensure outcomes with the greatest possible impact over time.
Teralytics operates in Europe and North America, powering decisions across a
number of industries, including transportation, public policy, tourism, media
and retail. http://www.teralytics.net
maja.zupan@teralytics.net
Press contact:
Maja Zupan
maja.zupan@teralytics.net
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862215/Teralytics_Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862216/Teralytics_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164416/5281653
OTS: Teralytics
