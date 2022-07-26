3M Q2 Sales Above Consensus, but Guidance Cut
(PLX AI) – 3 M Q2 EPS USD 0.14.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.48 vs. estimate USD 2.42Q2 sales USD 8,700 million vs. estimate USD 8,580 million3M updated its full-year sales and earnings expectations to reflect the impact of the strong U.S. dollar along with …
- (PLX AI) – 3 M Q2 EPS USD 0.14.
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.48 vs. estimate USD 2.42
- Q2 sales USD 8,700 million vs. estimate USD 8,580 million
- 3M updated its full-year sales and earnings expectations to reflect the impact of the strong U.S. dollar along with the current uncertain macroeconomic environment
- Total sales growth: -2.5 to -0.5 percent vs. 1 to 4 percent prior
- Organic sales growth: 1.5 to 3.5 percent vs. 2 to 5 percent prior
- GAAP earnings per share: $7.32 to $7.82 vs. $9.89 to 10.39 prior
- Adjusted earnings per share: $10.30 to $10.80 vs. $10.75 to $11.25 prior
